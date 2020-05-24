Former Charlton Athletic youngster Mikhail Kennedy has announced on Twitter that he has retired from professional football at the age of just 23, bringing an end to his career after a spate of injury problems.

Charlton Athletic youth academy product Mikhail Kennedy made his debut for the Addicks in 2015, impressing in his first senior appearance for the side. Kennedy scored one goal and laid on an assist in a 4-1 EFL Cup win over Peterborough United to kick off his Addicks career in impressive fashion.

Kennedy went on to make another three starts for Charlton Athletic’s senior side in the 2015/16 season but injuries went on to hamper the rest of his career, struggling to crack on with the Addicks after a promising start.

The young forward went on to spend time out on loan with the likes of VDC, Derry City and Chelmsford City before being released by Charlton in the summer of 2019. Now, Kennedy has moved to reveal that he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the age of just 23.

The former Charlton youngster posted a message on Twitter (see full message below), saying:

“This was not an easy thing to write! Time to look forward onto new beginnings! If I can help anyone in anyway please don’t be afraid to reach out! Onwards and upwards.”

Upon Kennedy’s announcement, a host of his former teammates moved to send their best wishes to the forward, wishing him the best for the future.

