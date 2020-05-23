Peterborough owner, Darragh MacAnthony, is a man of high opinion and he is not afraid to speak his mind on issues. His voice, loud and clear, can be heard largely on Twitter where he regularly engages with football fans, sparring with a few. With football on lockdown, the fiery Irishman has been a fierce voice for League One to restart and play to a natural conclusion, rather than have a mathematical formula decide matters.

That could very well be a situation that is just around the corner with the EFL saying that seasons can be curtailed across their three divisions if 51% of clubs agree to do so. As said, Peterborough will not be one of those clubs who will be taking that particular course of action. The following tweet is a prime example of MacAnthony’s firm stance on the matter:

No Pal.I wouldn’t want history to tarnish a title or a promotion.I want history to show I voted to play football. I love the game, always have. No dig at anybody wanting a title/promotion through not playing.This is my personal feelings & those who know me in football would agree https://t.co/7pigcqQ7iI — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 23, 2020

He’s spent a lot of Saturday evening on Twitter fielding questions from fans and answering them in a robust, honest yet respectful way. One particular retweeted and commented-on question (below) has received a lot of responses from Leeds United fans:

Twitter: Both Leeds & WBA know they can win promotion on the field & willing to put their balls so to speak on the line. Goo… https://t.co/TzBu6qBK2V (@DMAC102)

With both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in a relatively safe position, it would be easier for the clubs to want to fold in their seasons and gain ppg/mathematical promotion rather than duke it out on the pitch. That stance has gained the interest of the Peterborough owner, who is quick to agree with the way they are handling themselves.

Such a retweet was bound to garner a response from Leeds United fans. Here are some of the responses that they contribute.

As a Leeds fan who’s waited 16 years to get back to the PL I can say that I want to go up by playing and doing it on the pitch. — Paul Kent 💙💛 (@kenty227) May 23, 2020

I want us to play our games out rather than go up on PPG — Pete (@BadgeSmiley) May 23, 2020

Most of us do,but if it’s taken out of our hands what can we do. #lufc — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) May 23, 2020

Good to see clubs wanting to be honest and fair, rather than the money grabbing shite hawks trying to cling on in the Premier league. — Touch me I’m sick (@mr_dead_2012) May 23, 2020

Leeds fans even commented on the original tweet that Daragh MacAnthony retweeted, a statement (below) by West brom fan Hunty:

Even Albion and Leeds want to play the season to a finish and those clubs could earn 150mil if the league went to PPG next week. It’s the right way to finish it imo but there might be one or two clubs who genuinely can’t afford to finish the season now at this point in time — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) May 23, 2020

I think it’s fairest way ay it pal. We could both push for PPG and not risk blowing promotion but to wouldn’t sit right with me. I think the vote will be close though I really do — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) May 23, 2020

100% we want to play. As a fan tho, having witnessed what i have at Leeds, i will be gutted not being present, should the season continue and we go up. — richard chew (@chaffer73) May 23, 2020