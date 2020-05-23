The featured article to this piece shows a May 2016 game at Charlton’s Valley Ground against then-owner Roland Duchatlet. It was one of a number of concerted efforts against the Belgian, who eventually sold up to East Street Investments, fronted by businessman Tahnoon Nimer, in January this year. That brought ESI to the table, Matt Southall was installed as chairman. Cue a falling out in March, Southall is deposed and a Twitter spat ensues. Now that disarray could be about to end report Sky Sports.

The man who could hold the key to finally unlocking the Charlton disarray is Laurence Bassini who has told Sky Sports that he will use this weekend to decide his intentions as to what he intends to do regarding purchasing a football club.

Sky Sports state that this intention will either sees Bassini “press ahead with a bid to buy Charlton Athletic” or possibly “attempt to resurrect a deal for Bolton.” The potential for Bissini to buy Charlton was discussed at a board meeting last week.

Even Bassini ‘supposedly’ being interested in buying Charlton is not enough to quell any disarray fully. Former chairman Matt Southall is threatening to scupper any sale by refusing to sell his 35% share in the Addicks unless told the name of the prospective owner.

With Southall “threatening to apply for an injunction” to stop the sale of Charlton to a ‘new owner’, and with Bassini yet to decide on which option appeals most, it looks like another weekend of disarray for the Addicks.

Charlton fans, East Street Investment in or out as owners?