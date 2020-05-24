Brentford FC have been one of the surprise packages this season in the championship. Most tipped them for a good season, but perhaps not quite as good as it has been.

The Londoners currently sit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship, ten points off the automatic places. With a move to a brand new state-of-art stadium on the horizon, they will be hoping they can get promoted this season.

They have been free-scoring for much of this season, including emphatic 4-0, 5-1 and 5-0 victories against Bristol City, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. However, their game of the season was the demolition of Luton Town in late November. Brentford scored five in the first half meaning the game was dead and buried by half time. Two more in the second half saw The Bees win 7-0.

Over the course of the season, Brentford has racked up 64 goals, the joint leaders in goals scored along with 2nd in the table, West Brom. Those 64 goals have been shared, between 12 players. Can you name them all within two minutes?