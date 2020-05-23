Czech international Matej Vydra should be a target for any Championship club pushing towards the promised land of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was virtually unplayable at times during his spells at Watford and Derby. He’s arguably one of the most clinical strikers the second tier of English football has ever seen. As his shoddy treatment at Burnley continues, it’s only a matter of time before Matej will look for a move away from Lancashire.

Burnley boss Sean Dyce has buried Vydra to the bottom of the pile behind Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez on multiple occasions throughout his time at the Clarets. Vydra has only started three games this season despite scoring in 2/3 starts. Unfortunately, a small technical striker who loves to run in behind does not fit into Sean Dyce’s philosophy. Resulting in a lack of game time and mistreatment of the talented forward; we can only assume it’s merely a matter of time before Vydra wants out of the North West.

Vydra was close to moving north of the border in January as Scottish outfit Rangers expressed interest in Matej, unfortunately for the Glasgow giants, the move fell through late on. There was also interest from Championship leaders Leeds in November, but no official offer in January.

Strengths

Pace

Composure

Acceleration

Penalties

Free kicks

Weaknesses

Ariel battles

Heading

Crossing

Long passing

Decision making

Somewhat of a journeyman, Vydra has travelled through an impressive 187 games in the Championship, registering a remarkable 65 goals. He thrives on fast counter-attacking football; he must operate within a system that persuades a ‘get in behind’ mentality.

Arguably his most entertaining football came in his first season at Watford under ex Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola. The Czech international netted a breath-taking 20 goals in his first season in England, including 11 goals in six league starts. “He has done incredible things”, said Zola when asked about the striker in 2013. Vydra is idealised amongst the Watford fanbase. Perhaps best remembered for his famous promotion clinching goal away to Brighton in 2014/15.

Vydra was awarded Derby’s Players Player award for an outstanding second half of the season under Gary Rowett in 2017/18. “He can be whatever he wants to be. His standards are so high, and that is why he beats himself up so much in games”, said Rowett following a question asking how he managed Vydra.

The days of consecutive long balls and potholed pitches are on the decline in the Championship. The league is no longer a kick and hoof spectacle for barbaric strikers to throw themselves around in. Its catered with attacking talent and stylistic play styles, implemented by intelligent managers and head coaches. Vydra’s entire build, play style and manner, is perfect for the new era of second-tier football, he could be the ideal piece in promotion pushing puzzle for any team who dreams of a Premier League status.