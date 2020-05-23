Luton town are expected to stick with mick harford for the remainder of this season, assuming it carries on.

However, the Hatters will be in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Graeme Jones this summer. Here are five left-field options they could consider-

Michael Duff, Cheltenham Town- The former Burnley defender has done an impressive job with Cheltenham on a tiny budget. His side were sat in the Play-Off positions before the League Two season was cancelled.

Duff, who is 42 years old, looks to have a bright future ahead of him in management and could be targeted by Luton if they go down.

Daniel Stendel, Hearts- Hearts have been relegated to the Scottish Championship meaning his future with the Edinburgh side is up in the air. Stendel guided Barnsley to promotion to the Championship last season and was a popular man at Oakwell. Could the Hatters hand him another opportunity in England?

Mirko Slomka- Teams like Barnsley (Stendel), Norwich City (Daniel Farke) and Huddersfield Town (David Wagner) has opted to go for German managers over recent seasons. Could Luton adopt this method?

Slomka has been available since last summer and has previously managed the likes of Schalke, Hamburg, Karlsruher and Hannover 96.

Ian Burchnall, Ostersund- He took over the Swedish top flight side from Graham Potter two years ago and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Brighton and Hove Albion boss.

Burchnall, who is 37 years old, is a promising young manager who has also previously managed Viking.

Cameron Toshack, Pafos- The Welshman has previously worked at Swansea City and guided their Under-23’s side to the Premier League cup final in 2018. He worked with the likes of Oli McBurnie and Jay Fulton with the Welsh side.

Toshack, who has also worked with the Macedonia national team in the past, is a highly-rated coach and currently works in Cyprus.

Luton fans, do you think the Championship season should continue?