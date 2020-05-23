Let’s be honest, it has not been a year for scrapbooks, rose-tinted spectacles in the future won’t bring a joyous tear to the eye, and the fact that even before lockdown our season was pretty much done is surely going to make any awards tricky. But, considering it would be play-off weekend, who is your winner?

The pickings are not exactly fruitful, with a rotation policy similar to Ranieri at Chelsea, Lambert’s ‘team in his image’ has never settled, and because of this, I feel its easier to narrow the field down for the vote. Like an Oscar speech, I shall kick this off with the notable mentions, then move on to the contenders:-

Will Norris, Myles Kenlock and Jon Nolan

This trio seemed to polarise the fans, Norris making mistakes, Kenlock being the ‘reserve’ option so often, and Nolan reminding everyone of where Hurst spent his money, what with Toto Nsiala out on loan, ‘Nolo’ being a constant reminder of Shrewsbury.

Janoi Donacien, James Wilson, Emyr Huws and Kane Vincent-Young

All good players, and in another year, given regular football would be in regular pub-based chatter, Huws and KVY only have an injury to blame for their shortfall, whilst Donacien and Wilson seemed to be the patchwork to a rather dodgy defensive quilt. In this category you can also add Teddy Bishop, injuries just seem to travel with the creative maestro.

Gwion Edwards and Alan Judge

Inconsistent is the word for the wide men, although Judge could be through the middle, his form resembled a ride at Alton Towers. Due to the nature of their appearances Danny Rowe, Armando Dobra, Freddie Sears and Andre Dozzell can sit on this table too, and sadly I must put Tomas Holy on the in-and-out table with them.

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

I love both our leadership pair, but blame lies with the leaders in many ways. Luke hasn’t had a great year, and Cole has been in and out, so sadly they don’t make the cut. Neither will departing line leader Will Keane; a man who did not lead the line.

So…the candidates below…

Who Wins?