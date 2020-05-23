There are just 9 games left in the Championship when the season resumes. Charlton Athletic manager, Lee Bowyer has been speaking to the official club website about what is needed from his side once the season resumes.

When the season was halted in early-March, Charlton found themselves in the relegation zone, following a 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough. With 27 points left to play for, Bowyer knows his players will have to be at their best to avoid relegation.

“It’s a mini-league, it’s going to be exciting because every point is going to be valuable. We have to make sure that we are ready. Every game is going to be like a cup final because there are only so many games left. It’s going to be good.”

Bowyer joined the Championship club in 2018, where he successfully guided The Addicks to an unlikely play-off finish and promotion at Wembley. Bowyer will be hoping his side can take inspiration from the successes in 2018 to help steer them to safety this season.

“It will be similar [to 2018], I hope we get as many points as we did then – we won six. It will be similar, the only difference will be is how condensed the games will be, as from what I understand it will be Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday until the end of the season.”

The games will be coming thick and fast for Charlton, however, this could massively work in their favour if they are able to gain momentum in the first few games they still have left to play. They will rely heavily on their striker, Lyle Taylor, to score the goals and guide the team to three points. Charlton ad lost nine of their previous 15 games before the season was interrupted and will be hoping that sort of form doesn’t continue when play resumes. They have a few difficult games still to play including fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic and high-flyers, Brentford. Their final game of the season sees them make the trip up north to Elland Road, Bowyer will be hoping their fate is already sealed by then.

Will Charlton Athletic avoid relegation this season?