AFC Wimbledon chief executive joe palmer has admitted he thinks LEAGUE ONE is “moving towards cancellation”, as per a report by bbc sport.

League Two was cancelled last week and it is becoming increasingly likely that the third tier will follow suit.

It could be settled on a points-per-game basis, which would see the top two Coventry City and Rotherham United promoted to the Championship and Tranmere Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Southend United relegated.

This would cause controversy though as Wycombe Wanderers would leapfrog Peterborough United into the Play-Offs positions. Also in the top six would be Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town.

AFC Wimbledon currently sit 20th in the league, three points above Tranmere who have a game in hand on them. However, they would be safe if the season stopped now.

Their chief executive Palmer has said, as per BBC Sport: “The view I’m getting from clubs is that we want to see the end of the season. We as a club don’t want to do anything that is going to put us in a worse off situation and if playing out the rest of the season does that we would be against it.

“Given what we’ve learned in recent days in terms of the financial implications of playing on and where clubs are at the moment, we’re quite happy with that scenario, that if it were to finish then we’d be quite happy with that.



He admitted: “I think probably it’s moving towards cancellation, simply because of the factors around the finances for clubs and also the health concerns.

“The guidelines for returning to training and returning to play are quite extensive. It’s a lot for even Premier League clubs, so for us I think it would be quite difficult as well.”

The decision on what to do in League One is expected to be decided over the next week.

