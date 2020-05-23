League Two football is on the cards for Bolton Wanderers next season. Hamstrung by a 15-point penalty when relegated from the Championship, the Trotters are 21 points from safety. With relegation, almost a cert, thoughts turn to next season and those thoughts involve Fylde striker Kurt Willoughby according to Marc Iles of The Bolton News.

Iles writes that the 22-year-old Willoughby is being monitored by Bolton who are understood to be looking closely at his situation at Fylde.

The Trotters are not alone in their interest in Willoughby with Iles writing that the former FC United of Manchester striker “is also attracting attention from a handful of other League One and Two clubs, including Salford City.”

Goals have been hard to come by for the Lancastrians this season – Bolton only having netted 29 times in 34 games. Goals are what Willoughby would bring them in League Two.

Whilst he struggled somewhat at Fylde this season, just two goals in 19 appearances, he found his goal-scoring touch in a month-long loan at York City. Whilst out on that temporary move, Willoughby hit three in four games for the Minstermen.

Taking a broader view, the 22-year-old, Blackpool-born striker definitely has goals in his armoury. Evidence of this comes from his 19-goal campaign for FC United of Manchester last season, a haul that prompted his move to Fylde.

One issue which might hinder a move for Willoughby for the Trotters is that they will not be able to pay a fee to Fylde. Bolton are still under the restrictions of a transfer embargo which affects them until next summer.

With League Two almost confirmed, is Bolton interest in Willoughby sensible?