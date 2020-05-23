Goals, we love them. Penalties, free-kicks, headers, tap ins, rockets, volleys and rebounds, it doesn’t matter how the ball crosses the line.

This season has seen 1,126 goals scored in the Championship alone, with West Bromwich Albion and Brentford leading the way on 64 goals scored each. Middlesboro have been the lowest scorers in the Championship this season with just 37 goals from the 37 games they have played so far.

Leeds United currently sit top of the Sky Bet Championship on 71 points, seven points clear of third-place Fulham. They have the meanest defence and have only conceded 30 goals this season, and at the other end they have scored 56 goals.

The 56 goals that Leeds have scored have been spread out between 13 different players; defenders, midfielders and strikers have all chipped in this season. Within two minutes, can you correctly identify the 13 players that have all scored at least one goal for Leeds United this season?