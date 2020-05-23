Bailey peacock-Farrell is a goalkeeper stoke city boss MICHAEL O’NEILL KNOWS FROM MANAGING NORTHERN IRELAND.

The Potters could be in need of another goalkeeper for next season. Jack Butland may be in search of a move back up to the Premier League, whereas Adam Federici is currently out of contract next month.

That would leave the Championship outfit with last summer’s recruit Adam Davies as their only senior option between the sticks.

Therefore, should Stoke try and loan Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Burnley for next term?

The young stopper joined the Clarets from Leeds United last summer for a fee of £2.5 million but is used as a back-up by Sean Dyche’s side. They may be tempted to let him leave for more first-team opportunities.

Peacock-Farrell, who is 23 years old, played in the academy at Middlesbrough before moving to Leeds in 2013. He had a loan spell in non-league at York City a few years ago to gain some experience.

He went onto make 41 appearances for Leeds, 29 of which came last season under Marcelo Bielsa. However, he lost his place last term after the Whites signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

He has Championship experience which would come in handy if he moved to Stoke. The Potters boss O’Neill has handed him 13 caps for Northern Ireland in the past.

Stoke will be eager to cut costs this summer and if they do sell Butland, Peacock-Farrell could be on their list of potential replacements. He would be an ideal option to compete with Adam Davies for the number one spot at the Bet365 Stadium next season.

Should Stoke target Bailey Peacock-Farrell?