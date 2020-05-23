Former Morecambe and Blackpool loanee Antony Evans could be set for more game time for German club SC Paderborn 07 this afternoon as the Bundesliga’s bottom side welcome TSG 1899 Hoffenheim to the Benteler-Arena.

The 21-year-old former Everton apprentice joined Steffen Baumgart’s side on a two-and-a-half year deal in January after failing to make the breakthrough on Merseyside.

Evans has been named as a substitute in each of his four games as a SC Paderborn 07 player to date but he was brought on for his debut late on as his side drew 0-0 at Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend.

SC Paderborn 07’s latest Bundesliga fixture comes against mid-table outfit TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the Benteler-Arena this afternoon and young midfielder Evans will be hoping for a greater opportunity to impress.

Evans made his senior footballing debut during a loan spell with Sky Bet League Two club Morecambe during the 2016/2017 campaign. He went on to make 14 first team appearances for The Shrimps in which he scored two goals. The player spent time on-loan at Sky Bet League One club Blackpool last season where he added a further 12 appearances to his tally.

The youngster had been on the books of boyhood club Everton since he was nine years of age but left the club without a senior outing to his name.

