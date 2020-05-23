Lucas Radebe came to Leeds United as a makeweight in the deal that brought Philomen Masinga to these shores. The former Kaiser Chief left Elland Road after 11 years known simply as ‘The Chief’ and was a modern Whites legend. He left with the club in the Premier League and, per the Yorkshire Post, has clear comments as they sit poised for a return.

Soweto-born Radebe, as mentioned, arrived in English football as part of the deal for Masinga. He soon outgrew his fellow South African and became one of the best, early foreign defender imports into the Premier League.

His time at Elland Raod, before injury led to his retirement, saw him make 1235 appearances for the club, 197 of these were in the Premier League where his defensive stability stood out. He was also a valuable member of the squad that progressed to the 2000/01 Champions League Semi-Final.

Per the Yorkshire Post, Radebe gives a very clear message of what promotion would mean to the city of Leeds, a city that he still holds close to his heart. On this, he is credited as saying: “I think it would be brilliant for the club and it would be brilliant for the city. That city, once the club plays well and is achieving, it buzzes like hell.”

The current Whites sit poised to return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. They top the suspended Championship table and are seven points clear of the chasing pack of playoff hopefuls. Commenting on this, Radebe adds: “Leeds have got this squad of players which are really looking forward and they’re hungry to play in the Premier League but you can see that quality as well. They are very committed.”

Leeds United are due to ramp up training next week, moving from individualised programs to small-group work at Thorp Arch. This is the first step towards a return to football ,a restart of the Championship program and, hopefully, a Premier League promotion.

