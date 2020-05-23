BAILEY WRIGHT PLAYED FIVE TIMES FOR SUNDERLAND BEFORE THE SEASON WAS BROUGHT TO A HALT.

The Australian international joined the Black Cats on loan in the January transfer window from Championship side Bristol City.

Wright, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at Ashton Gate this summer and is poised to become a free agent with it being likely he has played his last game for the Robins.

He is available to sign on a permanent basis if Sunderland want to snap him up. The question, should they?

The Black Cats’ future in League One is in limbo with it still undecided whether the season will resume. If it does continue, Phil Parkinson’s side will be eager to push on into the Play-Offs.

If they are promoted to the Championship then they will have more funds available to invest in the squad this summer.

Wright is an experienced centre-back and knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having helped Preston North End go up five years ago. He has made just under 300 appearances in England since moving from Australia eleven years ago.

He adds more options and depth to Sunderland’s defensive department and could be high up on their transfer list over the coming months.

The centre-back has played a key part in helping both Preston and Bristol City establish themselves in the Championship over the past few years.

Wright will be hoping he has done enough in the few games he has played and in training for the Black Cats to impress Phil Parkinson and warrant a contract.

If not, Wright will have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer.

Should Sunderland sign Bailey Wright permanently?