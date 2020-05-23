Grimsby Town have released Jordan cook, as announced by their official club website.

The forward will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Grimsby are also letting go of Bradley Garmston, Harry Davis, Brandon Buckley, Elliott Whitehouse, Elliot Grandin, Jake Hessenthaler, Harry Cardwell and Ahkeem Rose.

Their chairman Philip Day has said: “It is never an easy time for any manager, informing players out of contract about their future. There may have been players that we would have liked to have offered contracts to for next season, however, the current financial implications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have made this an incredibly difficult situation.”

Cook, who is 30 years old, is leaving Blundell Park after two years. He made 49 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side, chipping in with eight goals.

He has played 235 games in his career to date and started out at Sunderland as a youngster, playing three times for the Black Cats in the Premier League.

Cook had loan spells away at Darlington, Walsall and Carlisle United before leaving permanently for Charlton Athletic. He spent two years at the Valley and then moved onto Walsall in 2014.

The North-East born forward managed nine goals in 83 appearances for the Saddlers in League One before dropping down a league to join Luton Town.

Cook was part of the Hatters’ side promoted to the third tier two years ago, but left that summer on free and subsequently joined Grimsby.

He will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

Will Jordan Cook find another club in the EFL?