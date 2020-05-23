From Dwight Gayle to Britt Assombalonga, from Marcus Maddison to Jack Marriott, Peterborough have a knack of finding young talent and developing them before moving them on and reaping the rewards. Ivan Toney is the latest of that ilk and has shone at the club this season. As one of his recent tweets (below) shows, the young striker is fired up and raring to go once the lockdown is lifted. That is if he is allowed to.

Twitter: Fingers crossed and let’s hope the right decision is made so all our hard work isnt wasted and we can finish off the season. 🤞🏾⚽️ (@ivantoney24)

The issue here is that Toney might not get a chance for his eagerness to prove fruitful with s return to action. The reason for this is that next week the EFL are set to vote on whether to curtail or continue their League programs. 51% of teams to vote for the cutting short of the League One season and Toney will not get his wish.

Peterborough owner, Darragh MacAnthony has been a big voice behind wanting to continue the season. He has become the voice for those who are of the same view.

Such a tweet from a club’s high-profile striker, the 24-year-old has 24 goals this season in 32 games, was bound to receive some kick-back from those who read it. That has proven to be true with a mixture of comments being made; some from Peterborough fans, some from neutral fans.

For some fans. Peterborough ones at least, there are comments urging him to stay at the club:

That would be amazing. Still hoping that the others teams vote to finish the season, the only fair result #UTP #ivanthegreat 💙👍⚽️ — Emma Verde (@emmaverde9) May 22, 2020

Other comments, though are aimed away from his importance at Posh and at the seriousness of the situation at hand:

This really is ill-judged. The right decision is to end the season. I wouldn’t care if it was completely voided. But thousands have died and hundreds are still dying. Clubs will go bust. What is right about that. — Stuart (@StutheMillerman) May 22, 2020

Still, rival fans can’t help but get their digs in:

