Football has sat closed at Leeds United effectively since they took Huddersfield Town apart 2-0 at Elland Road on March 7th. Now, nearly three months later, things are only just beginning to spin back into action. The way Leeds United have gone about bridging this gap has received glowing praise from former White, Noel Whelan, in conversation with Football Insider.

United players have just stepped back into Thorp Arch for more organised, scheduled running exercises. Whilst this is on an individual basis and under strict medical guidelines, it is a step back to normality.

That normality is due to be ramped up a level next week when the Whites return to Thorp Arch once more for more organised, small-group training with a view to working in larger groupings further down the line.

All of this has been done against the backdrop of COVID-19, a pandemic that has affected the world. Leeds United’s medical staff were reading up about this in January, had stockpiled exercise equipment and have even bought a medical analysis machine of their own.

Be prepared is the Scouting movement’s motto and Leeds United are definitely that. This has led former White, Noel Whelan, to comment in glowing terms about the club’s response. In conversation with Football Insider, Whelan said: “It just says everything about the club and the chairman, how they go about it as a business – because Leeds United is a business – they’re doing everything the right way.”

High praise indeed but he tops that with the following observation: “They’ve been top of the tree, leading the way of many clubs, not just the Championship but the Premier League with the way they’ve gone about it and handled everything – that is completely commendable to the chairman, Angus, the players.”

With the lockdown of football being slightly eased, it will be music to Leeds United fans ears to hear that their club is seen as ahead of the game in the way that the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled.

