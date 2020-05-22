Yesterday Leeds United were said readying themselves to add Blackburn wing starlet Luke Brennan to their well-stocked youth ranks. Today, courtesy of Football Insider, and written about here in more detail on The72, it seems that United will be challenged in the race for the teen star by Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion.

Earlier reports citing interest from Leeds United said that the Whites were impressed by the development and potential that Brennan had shown in his appearances this season for Blackburn’s Under-18s.

That rationale is the very same that has drawn Brighton’s interest. On this interest, Football Insider’s Veysey wrote that the Seagulls: “have also been alerted to the immense potential of Brennan.”

The potential that youngster Brennan has is beyond doubt. This is a young midfielder who has helped steer Rovers Under-18s to a victory in the FA Youth Cup Sixth Round over Arsenal’s much-vaunted young stars. He’s scored twice on that FA Cup run with goals against Newport and Arsenal.

This season, in the Under-18 Premier League, Brennan has featured 12 times, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. This return forms a small part of a larger mosaic of 47 appearances for Blackburn at that level, appearances that have seen him score eight times and provide 17 assists.

So well thought of is the youngster that Blackburn have promoted him to the Under-23s this season where hs has featured seven times in the Premier League 2 competition without looking out of his depth.

All that’s by-the-by though. What is important is who would be best equipped to serve the needs of Luke Brennan should he leave Ewood Park. Veysey writes that Brennan is “on the wanted list” of both Brighton and Leeds who will be battling for his signature in the summer window.

Both might be battling for him, but there can only be one winner – it’s a little like Highlander. Yes, Brighton is a side in the Premier League and that does carry a significant amount of kudos. Yes, Leeds United are knocking on the door and that would be an equaliser on those terms.

Brighton has Graham Potter as their boss, a shrewd man-manager and a very good coach. He’s been at the helm since 2019 and has experience of guiding the Seagulls in THE most competitive league in world football.

Leeds United have Marcelo Bielsa – he’s also been at the helm since 2019. That, unfortunately, is where the comparisons must stop. Not in a condescending way either. Whatever Potter can bring to the table, Bielsa can better it. It’s like playing Top Trumps against a loaded deck.

So, in summary, can Leeds United beat Brighton in the battle for Luke Brennan. Yes. Yes, they can.

