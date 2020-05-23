Hundreds of League One and Two players are set to be released when the season comes to a close, some due to the financial constraints some clubs are under as a result of coronavirus. The News understands Portsmouth defender, Christian Burgess is likely to be one of those players.

Burgess has been ever-present for Pompey this season, amassing 32 appearances as well as chipping in with three goals. The towering 6ft 5in central defender has been a regular for Portsmouth since his arrival in 2015 from Peterborough United. However, this season has certainly been his best at Fratton Park.

It was reported in March that contract talks had opened between Portsmouth and Burgess, however 2 months down the line, an agreement has not yet been reached. The defender, who has also had spells with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United has a deal that runs until 30th June. However, he understands why negotiations over a new contract haven’t been as easy,

“Everyone is waiting to see what the landscape is going to look like before you can start throwing out contracts or whatever. It’s tough for everyone at the minute.”

It would be a real blow for Portsmouth and Kenny Jackett if they are unable to agree on a new deal with Burgess, who has become a real fan favourite this season. As well as being offered a new deal to stay at Fratton Park, Burgess also has offers from clubs elsewhere, including on the continent.

Would losing Christian Burgess be a big loss?