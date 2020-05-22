Leeds United was hoping to make it a quick one-two on the starlet capture front by landing Blackburn youngster Luke Brennan after their capture of Linfield’s Charlie Allen. The Whites pursuit of Brennan was first put forward by Football Insider yesterday and they back that up with news today that Leeds will face a challenge to land the Blackburn winger from Premier League strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds, who are on the verge of Premier League promotion, were said to have become interested in Brennan after his development at Blackburn this season. Yesterday’s news from Football Insider said that the youngster had “shot up the Championship leader’s target list” as a result of this development.

However, earlier this evening, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey reports that Brighton has entered the race for the 18-year-old. Referencing a ‘Brighton source’, Veysey writes that Football Insider “have also been alerted to the immense potential of Brennan.”

That development has seen the youngster star for Rovers’ Under-18s on their run to the FA Youth Cup Sixth Round. In this run, ended by the COVID-19 lockdown, Brennan scored in games against Newport County U18s and Arsenal U18s.

This season, in the Under-18 Premier League, Brennan has featured 12 times, scoring one goal and providing seven assists. This return forms a small part of a larger mosaic of 47 appearances for Blackburn at that level, appearances that have seen him score eight times and provide 17 assists.

This has combined to see him not only go up in Blackburn’s estimation but he has also moved up in age groups. He featured seven times for the Lancastrian’s Under-23s set-up in the Premier League 2 competition, a step up in class for the youngster.

Veysey writes that Brennan is “on the wanted list” of both Brighton and Leeds who will be battling for his signature in the summer window.

Should Brennan choose Brighton over Leeds United?