Sheffield Wednesday’s Kadeem Harris has told The Star that head coach Garry Monk didn’t deserve the bad form which has seen the team nosedive down the Sky Bet Championship table.

With more time on their hands, Wednesday fans have been debating on the Garry Monk era so far. While he had a good start after becoming the Owls manager back in September, leading to them getting to 3rd in the table, they have been poor in 2020. They have only won twice in the league this year, seeing them drop to 15th in the table before the season was suspended.

This has led to many fans to call for Monk’s sacking before football resumes, whether that is in June or August. But this is not something that Harris agrees with. He has called Monk one of the best managers he has ever worked with and that he has not deserved the run of form which has seen them drop down the table.

Harris said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far, he’s a very good man-manager and very straightforward as well. There’s no cutting corners, he’s a very detailed manager, who works on and speaks about tactics a lot. It’s been great.

“He hasn’t deserved the run of form that the team has had, because it’s nothing to do with him or the coaching staff, it’s just been a very unlucky period and it’s up to us as the players to turn that around.”

“It’s not the manager or staff,. Because he’s been brilliant. He’s one of the best managers that I’ve worked with in my career. I’m sure things will change, and this period that we’ve had will be forgotten once we’re on the way up again.”

Should Garry Monk be sacked?