The anniversary of West Bromwich Albion’s memorable 5-5 draw with Manchester United has recently passed seven years and in an interview with Read West Brom, Albion legend James Morrison recalls what happened on that historic day.

It was the game everyone wanted a ticket for. The day when the world said goodbye and thank you to legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The manager who had won pretty much everything there is to win – but he didn’t win his final game in charge!

Despite looking well set for a routine victory, the Midlands club provided a memorable comeback as they came from 5-2 down to draw 5-5 with the Red Devils – a scoreline that Sir Alex had never achieved before.

A hat-trick from Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku helped Albion to a draw in their final league match which earlier in the game didn’t seem on the cards at all.

Former West Brom midfielder Morrison – who still takes part in coaching at the club – had his say on the 5-5 draw.

“Being a part of a great manager’s final game was massive just for the respect he has, I regarded him very highly,” Morrison said. “But as a team, we wanted to upset the party and everyone in the team wanted that.”

“It was a great achievement to fight back and score 5 goals against a top team.”

The Baggies were capping off their best top-flight season since 1981, finishing in eighth position. The campaign included a double over Liverpool and memorable wins against Chelsea, Everton and Sunderland.

In truth it was a game which befitted the man who was departing the game. Manchester United ended the season as champions once more thanks largely due to the man at the helm.