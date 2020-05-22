Speaking to BBC Sport today, Swansea boss Steve Cooper has insisted that defender, Joe Rodon is staying a Swansea player, for the time being anyway.

The 22-year-old who has been a standout performer for the Swans this season, has attracted interest from Manchester City and Manchester United., with the latter through a recommendation from Wales manager Ryan Giggs who still has close links to the Red Devils.

Rodon has featured 21 times this season for Swansea. Out of those 21 games, The Swans have kept 6 clean sheets. When Rodon has been part of the starting XI, Swansea average conceding 0.8 goals a game, compared to their whole season average where on average they concede 1.22 goals a game (stats from FootyStats). That clearly shows that this season, Swansea have been better off when Rodon has featured.

Sky Sports pundit, Danny Higginbotham has given this assessment of one of the EFL’s brightest stars,

“As a defender, first and foremost, you are there to stop the ball going into the back of the net. He’s obsessive about wanting to keep clean sheets, he’s very self-critical and he’s good on the ball but the one thing I really love when I watch him is to see that he loves defending. He’s relatively young, he’s had limited experience and he’s had a few injuries but it’s how he’s come back from the injuries he’s had. In my opinion, I think he’s got the capability to go and play in the Premier League, without question.”

It is clear to see that Rodon is highly rated and looks like he will go on to have a very successful career in English football. Steve Cooper is confident Rodon will remain playing for Swansea at the moment.

“Joe is an outstanding player and just as good a person as well. But there hasn’t been any interest in him at the moment. I know it’s a talking point and someone tells me there’s been some stuff in the papers, but there’s absolutely nothing official going on.”

The Swans boss also thinks the current financial climate caused by Covid-19 will have an impact on all transfer business this summer.

“On that front, not just with Joe, but with the whole market, it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out. I don’t think there’s going to be loads of players bought for with fees.”

Former Swansea players, Matty James and Ollie McBurnie have already handled the step up to the Premier League, will Welsh defender Joe Rodon be the next player to make the leap?

Will Joe Rodon still be a Swansea player next season?