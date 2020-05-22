Kevin Phillips has tipped his former club West Bromwich Albion to pursue Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic if the Baggies win promotion and the Cottagers fail to reach the Premier League according to West Brom News.

Phillips believes that the Midlands club would be better served signing someone of the ilk of Mitrovic rather than Vedat Muriqi – whom they have been linked with in recent weeks.

The former Sunderland forward thinks Mitrovic would be an ideal signing considering his previous top-flight experience.

“Mitrovic is a top-class player but if things go well for Fulham, they might join West Brom in promotion via the play-offs – they’re sitting quite healthy at the moment,” Phillips said.

“For me, he’s the most outstanding centre-forward in the Championship, he’s got Premier League experience and he’s developed into a player whose attitude has got better and better.”

“He suits the Championship but also the Premier League with his physicality. His hold-up play is also very good and he scores goals,” he continued.

“I would imagine he’d cost a few quid but if West Brom were to go up, there would be money there to spend. He’s someone who they’d definitely be interested in or be looking at.”

The big Serbian has scored 23 goals in 34 appearances and is the top scorer in the Championship and is clearly a cut above any other striker in the division.

At the age of 25 he will be eager to be back playing in the Premier League and should Fulham receive a sizeable offer they may be forced to sell their star man, particularly if he feels he needs a new challenge.