Swindon Town head coach Richie Wellens has told the Swindon Advertiser that he is sure they will get the chance to celebrate promotion soon.

The Robins are playing a waiting game. When the season was suspended in March due to the Coronavirus, Swindon were 2nd in Sky Bet League Two. They had to wait to see what happen with the season before finding out last week the season would be finished early. Now they have to wait to see how they decide the final standings if promotion and relegation stand.

Swindon are confident that they will get promoted, something that Wellens confirms in that interview. They believe they will get the chance to celebrate promotion but that for now they’ll have to wait. While they think the decision to promote them has been agreed and decided, Wellens has said he thinks the extra complications in Sky Bet League One is slowing things down.

Wellens said: “I’m quite relaxed about it. There was such a majority of League Two clubs agreeing I can’t see there being too much change.

“I have spoken to people at Plymouth and Crewe and they believe the same. It’s not the way we wanted it to happen but let’s get it over the line first and see how coronavirus goes.

“We will get our day in the sun to celebrate and the players and supporters all deserve that day.”

Wellens would go on to admit he will be celebrating promotion in Las Vegas, though that will be if travel restrictions are lifted.

