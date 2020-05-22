The last few years have been a strange new world for Fulham fans.

For someone of my age, I’m in my mid-20s if you don’t mind me asking, Fulham were known as a perennial Premier League. Not a particularly exciting side but one that was always there and was capable of the odd special thing, such as that run to the UEFA Cup final which made a legend out of Roy Hodgson of all people.

But recently, Fulham have had a bit of a downturn. They were relegated and while they did eventually go back up, and then spend a lot of money, they are now back in the Championship. Promotion may be on the cards though depending on how the season ends.

Over those years, Fulham have had a lot of great players, a lot of cult players and some crap we’d all like to forget about. And to test your Fulham knowledge, here are some of those players for you to guess!