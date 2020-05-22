Ian Holloway has told the Blackpool Gazette that getting Blackpool promoted to the Premier League is the biggest achievement in his career.

While Blackpool were historically a very good side, and was where the legendary Stanley Matthews played, most fans in the modern era knew them as a perennial EFL side. However they shocked the country when they made a run into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. They then shocked people even further when they were able to get the most unlikely of promotions to the Premier League.

This was all managed by Holloway, who was quickly becoming one of the most beloved managers in the country due to his vibrant personality and the fun attacking football Blackpool played. While they ended up being relegated from the Premier League, it wouldn’t be without a fight and the Tangerines certainly made an impact on the top tier.

Neither Holloway or Blackpool have had it as good as that year in the Premier League. Holloway dropped down the leagues and now manages Grimsby Town in Sky Bet League Two while Blackpool are mid-table in Sky Bet League One.

Reflecting on getting Blackpool promoted, Holloway said: “It’s my best achievement by a mile, my favourite of all. That’s because of what the lads created,”

“That’s what I always say –life is about people. I kept warning them that they were special times and they will remember it for the rest of their lives.

“There should be no limits on what we, as people, can achieve.

“I hope I pushed their limits through the ceiling and they all went on to believe and be the players they maybe didn’t even think they could be.”

Do you remember Ian Holloway fondly?