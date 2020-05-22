Kiko Casilla was THE buy of the January 2019 transfer window for Leeds United. Relegated to third-choice at world superstars Real Madrid, Casilla cost the Whites the value of his contract buy-out. Now, with things not certain regarding his future, Football Insider is reporting that he is a target for clubs in his homeland, Spain.

Upon his arrival at Elland Road, it was obvious that he was going straight in there as the Whites #1 keeper. That proved to be the case and was a factor in youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell leaving the club last summer.

Initially strong, some flaws did seem to develop in his decision-making and some were questioning whether he was the long-term solution that United were looking for after a succession of stoppers between the sticks at the club. In his first half-season at Elland Road, Casilla featured in 21 games, conceding 24 times and keeping seven clean sheets.

This season he started out strongly for the Whites and was a key part of a much more solid defence. He has featured in 35 Championship games, conceding just 30 times and keeping an incredible 15 clean sheets. However, his goalkeeping prowess will not be what he will be remembered for this season.

After being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton loanee Jonathan Leko, Casilla was given an eight-game ban. He has served two of these games and could see Leeds promoted before he is back and available for consideration. There is talk that he may not be selected now that Illan Meslier has the gloves.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that a number of clubs back in Spain are ready to give him an escape route back home. Referring to a ‘Spanish source’, Veysey writes that Casilla: “has a strong reputation in the country and there are plenty of clubs keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer.”

Casilla is back in England, after spending some time back in Spain, and is back in the loop of individual training at Leeds United’s Thorp Arch facility. However, there are many that are of the opinion that he will not be a Leeds United player next season.

For Casilla, it will be reassuring that there are still a number of clubs in Spain who might be willing to bring him onboard.

Is Kiko Casillla's time at Leeds United done and dusted?