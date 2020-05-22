Birmingham City have confirmed on their club website that they will be releasing Jacques Maghoma and Jonathan Grounds at the end of their contracts.

Both players have been at Birmingham for many years now and have become favourites on the stands at St Andrews. But even though the season is not over yet and could continue depending on a vote by the rest of the Sky Bet Championship, the Blues have decided to confirm that both Maghoma and Grounds will be leaving the club this summer.

Maghoma, a 32-year-old forward, signed for Birmingham on a free transfer in 2015 from Sheffield Wednesday. Since then he has been one of the club’s top players, even claiming the Player of the Year award in 2018. He has not been in the first team since February after suffering a thigh injury during the FA Cup match against Coventry City.

Grounds, a 32-year-old defender, was Birmingham’s longest-serving player after signing for them from Oldham Athletic in 2014. He had been a regular for the Blues for most of his time at St Andrews though he did go out on loan to Bolton Wanderers during the 2018/19 season. He had struggled to break back into the first team after returning to Birmingham meaning his release will not be the biggest surprise in the world.

Confirming these releases, a statement from the club read: “The Club would like to offer its sincerest thanks to both Jacques and Jonathan for their contributions over the years and we wish them every success in the future.”

