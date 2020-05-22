West Bromwich Albion have been joined by Arsenal in the battle to sign Besiktas’ Domagoj Vida according to a report from Turkish publication Aksam.

The Baggies could be promoted this season though that all depends on how the season is ended. Even though it is still possible they’ll have to spend another season with the Sky Bet Championship, the club are currently planning on who they’ll sign for their return to the Premier League. And one of the players they have been looking at is Vida.

The 31-year-old defender is renowned across Europe having got 79 caps for Croatia and played in their World Cup final loss to France. He has also played for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv before signing for Besiktas in 2018. West Brom were interested in Vida to add some extra experience to their defence but they were already going to have a battle to sign him with reports that Liverpool and Sheffield United also being interested.

And now another top tier team in the Premier League are looking to make a move for Vida. Arsenal are now interested in signing him which will make it even tougher for the West Midlands side to get his signature. West Brom will be able to guarantee first team football for Vida but depending on how the Premier League is decided, the other three teams interested him are likely to competing in European competition next season. This might be too much for Vida to turn down and he could snub West Brom because of this.

What should Domagoj Vida do?