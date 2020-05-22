Last week the EFL announced that the rest of the League Two season would not be played and that the outcome of the remaining games would be determined using an unweighted PPG method. for Devon club, Exeter City, this marked the end of their automatic promotion hopes and they would once again have to settle for the playoffs. Manager, Matt Taylor has been speaking to Devon Live to discuss how the players are feeling about the returning to play.

Exeter City’s early season form saw them sit comfortably in the automatic promotion places in the League 2 table. However, when football was halted due to Covid-19, The Grecians had dropped to 4th and found themselves 3 points off Devon rivals, Plymouth Argyle. Following the calculation of ppg, Exeter slip to 5th place with Cheltenham leapfrogging them.

It was looking likely this was going to be the season Exeter would finally make a return to League 1 following playoff heartbreak over the past few seasons. Exeter will be disappointed they weren’t able to maintain their early season form, which included an emphatic 4-0 home win the Devon Derby. However, once again they find themselves in the playoffs.

Matt Taylor has been surprised how well the players have reacted to news that they would be playing in the playoffs,

“Players want to play and it is incredible how players out of contract, or long-term deals, or young players want to play football. They want to do it in a safe environment, but they want to get back playing again.”

The Grecians will be hoping they can rekindle their early season form when they are able to take their place in the League 2 playoffs to join Devon rivals, Plymouth Argyle in League 1 next season.

