According to a report from The Sun (Paper Edition, 22/05/2020, Page 56), Middlesbrough have registered an interest in signing winger Jordon Ibe this summer, with his contract at Bournemouth expiring at the end of next month.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Bournemouth are set to allow winger Jordon Ibe to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Cherries expires this summer and the club are unlikely to extend his stay with the club.

Now, amid the news of Ibe’s impending departure from the club, it has been reported that Championship side Middlesbrough are interested in signing him on a free transfer. Boro are said to have registered their interest in the winger and could look to bring him to the Riverside Stadium on a free transfer this summer.

Since making a big-money move to Bournemouth from Liverpool in 2016, it hasn’t really worked out for Ibe. The 24-year-old has played in 92 games across all competitions for the club, scoring five goals and laying on nine assists in the process. Ibe has played in just two Premier League games this season, falling out of favour under Eddie Howe.

While Ibe has not yet been able to live up to the early hype surrounding his name, the former Liverpool starlet is still only 24. A move away from Bournemouth could see the pressure of his reported £16 million price tag lifted off his shoulders, allowing him to develop and push to reach the heights he was tipped to reach as a youngster.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from Middlesbrough’s reported interest in Ibe. Do you think Ibe would be a good signing for Boro this summer?

