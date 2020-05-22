Experienced EFL striker, Leroy Lita has joined the 18th club of his career, Southern football league premier central division side, Nuneaton borough. The move came about after Lita relocated to the area, Yorkshire Live understands.

Lita, who is now 35 has racked up over 15 years of experience, many of which were spent playing in the Football League. The striker started his career with Bristol City where he scored 31 goals in 85 appearances. This earned him a £1 million move to Reading, which at the time was a record fee for the club. He played over 80 times across four years for the Royals, scoring 20 goals, many of which came in his first season.

A string of niggling injuries saw Lita move down the pecking order at Reading, leading to Lita having successful loan spells at Charlton and Norwich. Between 2009 and 2011 the pacey striker had a successful spell at Middlesbrough, where he averaged a goal every 4 games. Over the next 6 years, Lita played for Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton and Hove Albion, Barnsley, Notts County and Yeovil Town. Lita’s final EFL game was in the 2015/16 season when he had a short spell with Yeovil Town in League 2. He has spent the last few seasons playing for non-league clubs.

Lita left his previous club Chelmsford earlier in May and has already joined a new club. He has now joined the 18th club of his career, 7th-tier side, Nuneaton Borough. Nuneaton boss Jimmy Ginnelly had this to say on the deal,

“His partner is from Nuneaton and they’ve recently moved into a house on The Longshoot, which is just five minutes from the ground, so this is a win-win situation for both parties. These sort of players don’t come onto Nuneaton’s radar very often so we moved quickly and obviously all of us here at the Boro are very excited. Hopefully he can give the players and our fantastic supporters the benefit of his England U21 and Premiership skills.”

Lita has continued to score goals whilst playing in non-league. Aged 35, Lita will be hoping he still has enough left in the tank to continue playing for a few more years.