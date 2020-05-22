DANNY COWLEY WILL BE GEARING UP FOR HIS FIRST FULL SEASON IN CHARGE OF HUDDERSFIELD TOWN THIS SUMMER.

The Terriers’ boss will be looking to further put his own stamp on the Yorkshire side with some new signings.

One player he could look to bring in is highly-rated Oxford United defender Rob Dickie.

Cowley signed the 24 year old on loan for Lincoln City a couple of years and he may now be high up on his list of transfer targets.

Dickie, who is a former England Under-19 international, has impressed in League One for Oxford over the past two-and-half campaigns and is likely to be a man in-demand this summer.

He started his career at Reading but made just one appearance for their senior side before having loan spells at Basingstoke Town, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln.

His permanent switch to Oxford in January 2018 has paid off for him and Karl Robinson’s side will face a battle to keep him over the coming months.

Huddersfield should survive in the Championship this term (assuming the season resumes) and will have to be smart in their recruitment. Dickie would be ideal for the Terriers as he is still young, experienced and has a bright future ahead of him.

He would also get plenty of game time there and work under a manager he is already familiar with.

The Terriers have opted to target players from Germany over the past few summers and are likely to stick with that policy. But could they make an exception for Dickie?

Would Dickie be a good signing for Huddersfield?