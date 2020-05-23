With many big names due to be free agents this summer, the transfer talk is bound to keep going through the next few months, despite football not having a specific return date.

I went through the lists of players and tried to put together a realistic Free Agents XI that fans of Championship clubs may want to think about when it comes to adding some experience in the sides for next season. See the slider quiz at the bottom to decide whether or not you would choose any of these for your club for the 2020/21 campaign, whenever that may be.

Formation – 4-4-2

Goal Keeper: Joe Hart

Defence: Right Back: Javier Manquillo; Centre Back: Scott Dann; Centre Back: Adrian Mariappa; Left Back: Leighton Baines

Midfield: Defensive Midfield: John Lundstram; Right Midfield: Daniel Caligiuri; Left Midfield: Marvin Johnson; Attacking Midfield: Hatem Ben Arfa

Forwards: Striker: Loic Remy; Striker: Andy Carroll