With many big names due to be free agents this summer, the transfer talk is bound to keep going through the next few months.

I went through the lists of players and tried to put together a realistic Free Agents XI that fans of Championship clubs may want to think about when it comes to adding some experience in the sides for next season.

Goal Keeper: Joe Hart

Currently at Burnley, the former England shot stopper is out of contract this summer. At 33 years old, would you be happy if your club decided to take a gamble on him?

Right Back: Javier Manquillo

The ex-Atleti and Liverpool full back is soon to be out of contract at Newcastle United – but at only 26 years old, could he prove a shrewd acquisition in the Championship?

Centre Back: Scott Dann

At 33, the Crystal Palace defender perhaps wouldn’t be able to play every single game – but would add a massive amount of experience to any Championship defence.

Centre Back: Adrian Mariappa

Also aged 33, the Watford defender has also had time in the Premier League with Palace. Could his experience prove invaluable to teams in the second tier?

Left Back: Leighton Baines

Coming towards the twilight of his career at 35 after spending 13 years at Everton, Baines would surely be a useful signing for any Championship team.

Defensive Midfield: John Lundstram

Lundstram hasn’t always played in this position for Sheffield United this season due to their unorthodox tactical shape, but he has been massively impressive this year (as have the Blades) and if he doesn’t have his contract renewed, would be an incredible signing. He’s still only 26!

Right Midfield: Daniel Caligiuri

Very much a left-field shout, but the 32 year old German is out of contract at FC Schalke 04 in the summer. An unknown quantity in the English leagues is a given, but could he bring some dynamism to the right side of a Championship Midfield?

Left Midfield: Marvin Johnson

The Middlesborough Winger is soon to be 30, but is also soon to be out of contract. He rose up through the lower leagues – signing from Oxford United – and his energy and aggression could prove him to be a useful signing.

Attacking Midfield: Hatem Ben Arfa

Clearly a signing for the wealthier clubs – his wages would always be an issue – but at 33, the flair player would still be a world-beater in England’s second tier. Extremely unlikely, yes. Impossible? Well… stranger things have happened!

Striker: Loic Remy

Proven in the Premier League with a number of clubs – including Chelsea – the 33-year-old is due to be released by Lille. There’s no doubt he could still be a useful signing up front.

Striker: Andy Carroll

Injuries were always a factor with the striker – currently in his second spell at Newcastle. But his physical presence up front means on his day, he can be unplayable. Currently 31, he still has some years left – if his fitness can be sorted out.

That concludes the Out of Contract XI – but would you take any of them at your club?