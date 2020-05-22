According to a report from the Daily Mail, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have placed Reading’s young star Michael Olise on a list of potential summer transfer targets.

Reading are no strangers to interest in their young talents, with young forward Danny Loader heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. Now, it has been claimed that another one of the Royals’ starlets is attracting top-flight interest.

Newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are said to have played 18-year-old winger Michael Olise on a list of potential transfer targets for the upcoming transfer window, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

The youngster has made his way into Reading’s senior side over the course of the season. He starred for the club’s Under-23s before Christmas, scoring four goals and laying on four assists in nine appearances. In total, Olise has played in 14 games for Reading this season, providing one assist along the way.

Overall, he has played 18 times for the club’s senior side since making his debut back in March 2019, when he came off the bench in a 3-0 loss to Leeds United. He can play in the middle as an attacking midfielder as well as out on either the left or right-hand side.

Olise signed a three-year deal with Reading last summer, meaning the Championship side are at no risk of losing him on the cheap should Celtic try and take him to Glasgow.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic take their rumoured interest in the Reading starlet any further. If the reported interest materialises into something more serious, should Olise stay at the Madejski Stadium with Reading or make the move up north with Celtic? Have your say in the poll below.

Should Olise stay or go?