‘Chairman’s Notes’ are always a quirky and honest affair in the club programme. For Leeds United, when owner Ken Bates used to write them, there was brutal honesty and court cases coming from them. CEO Angus Kinnear writes them at the moment, thankfully in a more measured manner than Ken Bates did. With football on lockdown, Kinnear now has them published in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

As usual, Kinnear’s draft is well-informed and incisive and covers a range of different topics. From Leeds United’s compliance to EFL COVID-19 testing regimes to how Leeds United intend to build and supplement this, Kinnear provides an informative outlook.

However, one topic that he does pay passionate attention to is the issue of football starting up again and seasons being played out. Training at Elland Road is set to ramp up some on Monday, small groups of players training together in a more meaningful manner.

This will be a precursor to further steps up in training schedules and then a move towards a continuation of the current campaign which is pencilled in for June 20. Kinnear announces that Leeds continue to want a natural ending to the season stating: “Our intention has always been to do all we can to complete this season where we started it – on the pitch.”

Leeds United currently top the Championship and have a seven-point buffer to Fulham in 3rd place. Leeds also entered lockdown on the back of five straight wins and five clean sheets. For Kinnear, he states the club believe that they have earned the right to play out the season for the fans, who will be absent due to health concerns.

Perhaps his most passionate words are reserved for what would happen should the Championship season be folded in like some, parochial sides want to happen. Kinnear states: “It would be a national embarrassment if the Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A were to be able to complete safely and the first and fifth-biggest leagues in the world were not able to follow suit if the context remained comparable.”

For Leeds United, as a club, and Leeds United, as a fan base, the club want to do the business where it matters.

On the pitch.

Is Angus Kinnear right? Should the season be decided on the pitch?