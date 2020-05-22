Lewis baker spent a month on loan at Sheffield Wednesday In 2015.

Five forward five years and the midfielder has since had stints away from Stamford Bridge at MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Reading and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Baker, who is 25 years old, is likely to never break into Chelsea’s first-team and should leave Frank Lampard’s side on a permanent basis this summer.

The ex-England Under-21 is a player Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has managed before at Boro so could he try and bring him back to Hillsborough over the coming months?

Next season presents the opportunity of a new era at Wednesday. They have had an ageing squad over the past couple of seasons and with older players set to be released this summer, it provides the second tier outfit will the chance to bring in some younger players and start building a new side.

Baker would be ideal for the Owls. He is younger then their current midfield options, has experience under his belt from loan spells in England and in Europe, and he also knows what it takes to play for Sheffield Wednesday.

Chelsea snapped him up as a youngster from Luton Town and he has risen up through the youth ranks with the London side. He has played once for their senior side but needs to start considering his future there.

Baker will not be short of options over the coming months and if he is available to leave Chelsea permanently this summer, then Monk and Sheffield Wednesday should look into re-signing him.

Should Sheffield Wednesday try and sign Lewis Baker?