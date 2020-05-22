Serge Gnabry is an integral player in the Bayern Munich side. He has contributed 11 goals and registered nine assists in 24 appearances this season. So why did he endure such a torrid loan spell at West Bromwich Albion?

As reported by the Express & Star, Gnabry opens up on his time at the Hawthorns and why even he is still confused as to why it didn’t work out.

He was bought to the club on loan from Arsenal by former West Brom manager Tony Pulis and was a signing which excited many of the supporters.

He had battled his way back from a serious injury and was looking to build up his fitness before pushing for a place in the starting XI for West Brom.

Gnabry revealed that even upon proving his fitness he still failed to see why he was never given a chance under Pulis.

“You know what’s funny? For everything that’s been written in the papers about my time at West Brom, and what the manager thought of me and everything, I think I’m still just confused,” Gnabry said.

“When I got there, I was really positive about everything. The reason I chose West Brom over some other clubs is because of how much the manager seemed to want me there. Obviously, I wasn’t 100 per cent fit.”

“I was coming off such a long recovery. And obviously, I’m a certain kind of attacking player, and West Brom wanted to play a different way. But then, why did you bring me there?”

ANGER

Gnabry only made one substitute appearance in the league and two starts in the Carabao Cup and claims he was disappointed with the manager’s treatment of him.

“I got a 15-minute run at the end of the Chelsea match, and then I wasn’t in the squad after that,” he continued. “I sat in the stands for six months, doubting myself, and I never got an explanation why.”

“I wasn’t a perfect player. I was 19 years old and was probably making mistakes in training. But, genuinely — and I am being 100 per cent honest — I was giving everything I could. I can look at myself in the mirror today and say that.”

“Then, of course, I started reading I’m lazy, and I’m out of fitness, and I don’t have the level. It was so frustrating. To be labelled lazy it unlocked an emotion that I never really had when I was growing up. Anger.”