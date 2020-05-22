Northampton Town’s players and staff have carried out the unselfish act of giving up their play-offs bonuses to assure the club’s financial position in these uncertain times.

Following a vote taken by the shareholders in the fourth tier of English football, there will be no more League Two action this season. The EFL and its League Two outfits concluded that cancelling the season would be the fairest of outcomes for its participants.

However, the EFL is leaning towards the use of the average points per game system; therefore, we can expect to see the campaign come to some form of conclusion. The controversy surrounding the play-offs has lessened as the EFL sufficiently except the competition to go ahead.

The Cobblers will end the season in an adequate seventh place. Fans of Keith Curle’s side would expect to improve on their last play-offs outing that took place in May 2013. An Aidy Boothroyd’s Northampton entertained a free-flowing Bradford City and were beat by an embarrassing three-goal margin in front of 41,000 spectators.

Northampton Town employees have taken it upon themselves to look out for the future of their community club. The staff and players have declined bonuses offered to them as a reward for reaching the play-offs.

“It’s great news the play-offs should happen, but because of circumstances, that comes with a considerable cost,” replied manager Keith Curle when asked about the decision.

“As a squad and a staff, we want to do all we can to lessen that burden and to help however we can. This gesture is very much in keeping with that spirit,” he mentioned on the club website.

Gestures like these will need to continue throughout the EFL if lower league outfits expect to recover from the financial damages caused by the pandemic.