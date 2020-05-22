It has been a tough first season in charge at HULL CITY FOR GRANT MCCANN.

His side were firmly into the race for the Play-Offs at the turn of the year but have since slipped sharply down the Championship table.

McCann penned a one-year rolling contract when he left League One side Doncaster Rovers for the Tigers last summer. Although this type of deal can carry on for longer anyway, there has been no talk of a extension just yet.

Losing Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January was a massive blow and Hull need some reinforcements over the coming months.

McCann has opted to sign players he has worked with in the past for the Tigers since his move to East Yorkshire, such as Marcus Maddison, Mallik Wilks, Martin Samuelson and Ryan Tafazolli.

The Tigers have seen managers come and go plenty of times since Steve Bruce left in 2016. Mike Phelan, Marco Silva, Leonid Slutsky and Nigel Adkins have all departed in that time and they are in need of some stability.

If McCann goes this summer then Hull find themselves at square one yet again.

His immediate future at the KCOM Stadium is dependent on what division they are in next season. If he manages to avoid relegation to League One then it is likely McCann will still be in the dugout next term.

Hull did better with Adkins in his second season as his players at the time got used to playing with each other which shows they should give McCann another campaign. On the other hand, many clubs would sack a manager after no wins in 11 games in the league.

McCann’s situation is similar to that of Marcelo Bielsa’s at Leeds United. The Whites activated a 12-month extension on his rolling contract at Elland Road at the end of May last year and will be keen to do the same again this year.

Will Grant McCann be at Hull City next season?