The Championship could make a split from the EFL if the current season comes to a premature end as reported by Birmingham Live.

League One and League Two have made no secret of their financial struggles due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and there are now fears that the Championship could ‘breakaway’ to form a Premier League 2.

Unlike the third and fourth tiers of English football, the Championship holds a lot of money due to relegations from the Premier League and being blessed with parachute payments.

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in particular have wage bills which in all honesty are on a different dimension to anything in League’s One and Two.

The Midlands club were relegated just two seasons ago and still receive parachute payments which have aided their cause whilst Leeds are blessed with wealthy owners who are able to inject extra funds in their quest to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship is still fully committed to completing the season along with the Premier League but with League One looking increasingly unlikely to do so and League Two sides having already voted to prematurely end their season, there are concerns that the distance between the top two tiers and the bottom two tiers will become even wider.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has previously spoken of his desire to create Premier League 2 and this has been supported by some other leading Championship sides.

A vote will take place next week between the Championship clubs with a majority of 51% required for a decision either way.