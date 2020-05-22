Manchester City has scouting tentacles that are spread far and wide. There is likely not a corner of the football-playing world where their presence is not felt. In some respects, they act like a talent vacuum, hoovering up starlets, wonderkids and next big things at will. One of those has been Coritiba’s Yan Couto who The Athletic’s Phil Hay says is interesting Leeds United.

In a recent ‘postbag’ Q&A session with Whites fans, Hay was asked a question that is eating away at Leeds United supporters – how well will this squad cope with the Premier League?

In answering this question, Hay throws in that Leeds United are interested in young Brazilian right-back Couto. The Coritiba youngster is a player bought by Manchester City but one who is yet to arrive in England. His transfer from Brazil is due to go through this summer.

The youngster is a 25-cap Brazil Under17 international and big things are expected of him. His potential is such that he made The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2019’ ranking the best 60 young football talents in the world.

Manchester City were convinced enough to lay out £5million and a five-year deal for the young Brazilian who hasn’t broken into Coritiba’s first-team set-up and who only has two appearances at state level to go alongside his Brazil youth caps.

In answering the postbag question that he was posed, about Leeds United plans for the Premier League, Hay says: “Manchester City’s Yan Couto, a right-sided Brazilian, is a player I’ve heard them strongly linked with. Keep an eye on that one.”

For Leeds United fans, this might give a little smidgeon of hope that Manchester City would let them develop youngster Couto. They will also have a sense of trepidation over the last two Brazilians at Elland Road: Adryan and Roque Junior.

Not all that is Brazilian is good.

Would going in for Yan Couto give Leeds United fans confidence?