Players across England and Scotland are nearing the end of their contracts with their current football club. The current financial crisis means many clubs will be releasing players and looking for a bargain when attracting new players. Ex Luton Town defender Stephen O’Donnell’s stay with Kilmarnock comes to an end shortly after he rejected a new deal with the Scottish club. He has been speaking to PLZ Soccer about his plans for the future.

O’Donnell made 60 appearances for The Hatters between 2015 and 2017, helping them to reach the playoffs in the 2016/17 season. Since then he has gone on to play over 100 times for SPFL side Kilmarnock. With a varied CV, O’Donnell has plenty of options moving forward.

“I would love to have a crack at the Championship down in England. I was fortunate I had an opportunity to go down to League One in January but I just didn’t feel the timing was right. But if I feel the opportunity is the right one down there I would go there as well.”

Oxford United was the club to make an offer for the right-back in the January transfer window, with Celtic showing some interest. The defender has 11 appearances for the Scottish National Team and knows he will need to be starting games for his new club if he is to add to those appearances.

“I am open to a new challenge, one where I will at least be competing to start, and get a good crack of the whip to prove I’m good enough.”

The Scot looks fondly at his time with Kilmarnock but is at a stage in a career where he is hungry for more.

“I hold the club in great regard, I have spent three great seasons there latter a wee bit disappointing all round, both personally and collectively, but I just feel I needed a change. I have just turned 28 and coming to a stage in my career where I want to try and achieve as much as I can.”

With the experience O’Donnell has, he won’t be short of offers from English clubs when the transfer window opens.