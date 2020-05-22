West Bromwich Albion youngster Jonathan Leko has revealed that he still hasn’t received an apology from Leeds United or Kiko Casilla in an interview on Sky Sports News.

The forward is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury he sustained whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic and in a revealing exclusive interview he has opened up on the dramatic events which unfolded following the racial abuse he received.

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was banned for eight games following the incident which took place five months earlier and Leko admits it was a difficult time for him.

“I’m just glad it’s over now,” Leko said. “At the time, I was annoyed how long it took to get dealt with. That probably made me feel bad because nobody was listening to me or taking me seriously.”

“Now I’ve changed my stance and would tell people to report any incident. I had a meeting with the PFA and they say if it happens again, they can speed up the process and get people to help. I’ve had lots of support – especially from Charlton.”

To this date, Casilla has pleaded his innocence and strongly refutes the allegations made by Leko and Leeds have openly appeared to back their player during the recent months. 21-year-old Leko admits he has had no communication from Leeds.

MOVE ON

“I’ve had nothing from the Leeds United side,” he continued. “It surprises me a little bit as I thought I would get some sort of an apology, but I guess they have to back their player. It’s done now and I want to move on. I don’t want to talk it over with him. No – I don’t want to do that.”

Unfortunately incidents such as this are still taking place in the modern game and they need to be completely eradicated. Casilla was found guilty based on “probability” but regardless of the details, Leko was clearly harshly treated and things must be dealt with better and more swiftly in the future.