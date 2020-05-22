RED Bull Salzburg defender kilian ludewig has slotted in nicely into Barnsley’s defence since his winter move.

The youngster joined the Tykes on loan until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Ludewig, who is 20 years old, made nine appearances for the Yorkshire side before the campaign was brought to a halt.

He was loaned out by RB Salzburg for more first-team experience, however, with his chances of breaking into their senior side in the future slim, could Barnsley bring him to Oakwell on a permanent basis?

Gehard Struber knows him well from managing him at his two previous clubs RB Salzburg and FC Liefering and wasted no time in reuniting with him for a third time with the Tykes.

The Barnsley boss will be eager to continue to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the summer.

Ludewig would be a great signing as he is young, already experienced and would be a decent long-term option.

The ex-Germany Under-18 international started his career in the academy at RB Leipzig before switching to Salzburg in 2018. He has never made a senior appearance for them but was a regular on loan at FC Liefering in the Austrian Second League over the past couple of seasons.

Barnsley’s chances of landing Ludewig on a permanent deal will be dependent on what league they are playing in next term. However, if they can’t sign him, it may be worth trying to lure him to England again on loan.

Should Barnsley try and sign Kilian Ludewig?