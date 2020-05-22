Luton town run the risk of losing danny hylton on a free transfer this summer.

The experienced striker is out of contract at the end of next month and is set to become a free agent as things stand.

Hylton, who is 31 years old, has been with the Hatters since 2016 and played a key role in their back-to-back promotion from League Two to the Championship.

He has struggled with injury this season and has only played twice, meaning Luton might have to let him go as they can’t justify keeping him financially.

However, prior to this term, Hylton had scored 58 goals in 118 appearances which is well worthy of a new contract.

If the Hatters are relegated back to League One then they have to make sure they keep hold of Hylton for next season. If they don’t it would be a major blow as he is a proven goal scorer in the lower leagues.

Prior to his move to Kenilworth Road, he started out at Aldershot Town and played over 200 games for the Shots before Rotherham United snapped him up in 2014.

Hylton soon moved onto Oxford United and bagged 30 goals in 101 games for the U’s before he was signed by Luton.

He has been a popular figure with the Hatters and in an ideal world they would extend his stay. However, due to injuries and his age, Hylton faces a nervous wait on his future at Kenilworth Road.

The likes of Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu are also out of contract this summer.

Will Danny Hylton stay at Luton Town?