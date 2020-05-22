FC Cincinnati have appointed Jaap Stam as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

The Dutchman has signed a year-long contract with the Major League Soccer side, with the option for a further year.

Stam, who is 47 years old, has been handed a route back into the dugout after leaving Feyenoord in October last year.

After joining Cincinnati, Stam has told their website: “For myself, to get the opportunity to work in America and to work in MLS for a club like FC Cincinnati, it’s a dream. I’ve always liked the country and I’ve always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they’re trying to achieve.”

“To get the opportunity to work for FC Cincinnati and this project by building the club – hopefully even further than where they already are, because I think they’ve already done a great job – but being a presence as a team, even more in MLS, getting results and working together with the fans and everybody already working within the club, for me it’s a big challenge to do well.”

Stam managed Championship side Reading for just under two years and guided them to the Play-Off final in his first season in charge, only to be denied promotion to the Premier League by losing to Huddersfield Town on penalties.

The ex-Manchester United, AC Milan and Ajax defender has also managed Jong Ajax and PEC Zwolle in the past.

FC Cincinnati finished 12th in the Eastern Conference last year, in what was their first season in the MLS. They have the likes of Jurgen Locadia, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, and ex-Newcastle United forward Siem de Jong in their squad.

